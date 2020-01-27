North American Construction Group Ltd (NYSE:NOA) Short Interest Down 26.2% in January

North American Construction Group Ltd (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 327,400 shares, a decrease of 26.2% from the December 31st total of 443,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in North American Construction Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 313,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 365,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 47,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 9,256 shares during the period. 55.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOA. ValuEngine raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. North American Construction Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

NOA traded down $0.39 on Monday, hitting $11.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,336. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.39. The firm has a market cap of $315.53 million, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.58. North American Construction Group has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $13.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $126.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.34 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 23.52%. Equities analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Saturday, November 30th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This is an increase from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

