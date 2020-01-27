Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 578,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,196 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.9% of Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. owned 1.46% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $12,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Bluefin Trading LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 31,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 395,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,481,000 after purchasing an additional 74,902 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 118,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 32,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 250,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 13,593 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.57 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.15 and a 12-month high of $21.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.40.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.