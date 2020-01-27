Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1,850.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,504 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 18,504 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,780,514 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,421,177,000 after purchasing an additional 105,186 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 911,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $251,574,000 after buying an additional 229,749 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 816,866 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $225,512,000 after buying an additional 53,474 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 698,795 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $192,916,000 after buying an additional 8,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 694,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $191,805,000 after buying an additional 16,268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.56, for a total transaction of $6,291,200.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 251,146 shares of company stock worth $77,974,726. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Broadcom from $361.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine cut Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Broadcom from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.10.

AVGO opened at $324.00 on Monday. Broadcom Inc has a 12 month low of $250.09 and a 12 month high of $331.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $128.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $314.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $296.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.65. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.67%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

