Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,267 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. owned 1.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gs Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 314.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $62,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.37. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.91 and a 52 week high of $21.63.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%.

