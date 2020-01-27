Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,427 shares during the period. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $8,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 20,208 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 343,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,565,000 after purchasing an additional 21,924 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 152.9% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 23,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 14,211 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 50,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth about $6,497,000.

VRP stock opened at $25.93 on Monday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $23.84 and a 52 week high of $26.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.51.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0937 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st.

