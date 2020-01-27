Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $7,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10,934.1% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,616,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602,177 shares during the period. 3EDGE Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $155,346,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 23,168.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 164,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,831,000 after buying an additional 163,337 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $10,003,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 224,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,189,000 after buying an additional 60,825 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $107.08 on Monday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $92.85 and a 12-month high of $108.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.51.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

