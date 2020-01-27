Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Buys 76,317 Shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) by 60.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,317 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.52% of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF worth $4,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 44.1% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

NYSEARCA:PFXF opened at $20.55 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $20.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.10.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.152 dividend. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

