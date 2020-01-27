Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Alphabet by 72.4% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 50 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,466.17 on Monday. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,027.03 and a 12 month high of $1,500.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,387.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,264.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,011.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $13.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Cleveland Research started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,423.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,470.49.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

