Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.52 Million Holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,791 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $51,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $51,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $103,000.

FXI opened at $42.35 on Monday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.66 and a twelve month high of $45.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.44 and a 200-day moving average of $41.46.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

