Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Has $10.25 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 261,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 1.6% of Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $10,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 3.0% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 188,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,279,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% in the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 197,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 106.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 18,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 9,725 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 59.0% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 730,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,663,000 after acquiring an additional 271,219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE opened at $39.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.97 and a 1 year high of $44.56. The stock has a market cap of $220.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.03.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 30.57%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.41.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

