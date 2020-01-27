Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Has $10.51 Million Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,884 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $10,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IJT opened at $196.39 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $169.83 and a 12 month high of $200.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.26.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.