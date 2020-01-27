Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Has $19.25 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,866 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $19,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $64,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $169.18 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $170.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.11. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $147.49 and a 12 month high of $173.51.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

