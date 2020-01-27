Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Has $22.68 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,067,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,326 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 3.5% of Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. owned 1.25% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $22,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 511,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,842,000 after buying an additional 26,657 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 166,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 12,499 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 304,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after acquiring an additional 42,411 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 872,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,487,000 after purchasing an additional 26,598 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSCL opened at $21.26 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.25. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.79 and a 52 week high of $21.35.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st.

