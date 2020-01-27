Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Has $3.24 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 86.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,650 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $1,520,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $243,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 267,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,118,000 after acquiring an additional 7,653 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 356.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,980,000 after acquiring an additional 110,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 47,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,293,000 after acquiring an additional 16,478 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEF stock opened at $112.44 on Monday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $103.57 and a 12-month high of $114.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.99 and a 200-day moving average of $111.57.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

