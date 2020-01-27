Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Has $3.63 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 36.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,508 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,430,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269,878 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,734,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $9,715,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,606,000. Finally, Managed Account Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,342.6% in the 3rd quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 53,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 50,254 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $87.91 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.46.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

