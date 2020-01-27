Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Has $8.16 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,844 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 16,790 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up 1.3% of Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $8,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,112,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319,802 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1,639.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,827,454 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $170,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664,871 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 247.9% during the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 3,345,721 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $201,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383,909 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,926,517 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,021,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1,548.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 943,020 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $56,921,000 after purchasing an additional 885,829 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. New Street Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Nomura lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.41.

VZ opened at $60.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.13. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The company has a market cap of $249.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The firm had revenue of $32.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.23%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,833.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

