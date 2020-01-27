Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Has $9.06 Million Stock Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,824 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up 1.4% of Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $9,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 2,646 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 19,312 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,291,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Boeing by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,354 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 10 15 Associates Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 36,005 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Finally, Garland Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $326,000. Institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Vertical Group lowered Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $370.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $324.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on Boeing from $365.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cfra lowered Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $350.53.

BA opened at $323.05 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $352.50. The company has a market capitalization of $181.81 billion, a PE ratio of 49.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.19. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $302.72 and a 1 year high of $446.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.34%.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

