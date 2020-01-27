Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 429.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,874 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,874 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Arjuna Capital raised its position in American Express by 2.3% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 14,329 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in American Express by 352.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 50,043 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after acquiring an additional 38,992 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in American Express by 352.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 8,155 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 6,354 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in American Express by 20.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,371 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after acquiring an additional 9,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express by 30.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,944 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after buying an additional 9,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $1,769,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,715,256.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday. Cfra restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on American Express from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on American Express from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.96.

Shares of AXP opened at $130.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41. American Express has a one year low of $99.48 and a one year high of $138.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.93.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that American Express will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

