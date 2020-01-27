Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,835 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,064 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.5% in the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,977 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 20,885 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 27,336 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $564,471.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $480,945.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,199 shares in the company, valued at $7,716,237.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $48.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.40 and a 1 year high of $58.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.84. The firm has a market cap of $207.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

