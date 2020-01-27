Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 41,836 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,836 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.12% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $6,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPE. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 473.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter worth $51,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter worth $58,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 421.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FPE opened at $20.22 on Monday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.48 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.08 and a 200-day moving average of $19.82.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a $0.0768 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd.

See Also: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.