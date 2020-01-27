Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Raises Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,943 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $8,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $60.20 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.12. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.91 and a 12 month high of $60.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.