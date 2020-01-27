Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,235 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.9% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,747,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,329,000 after purchasing an additional 89,738 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,369,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,257,000 after acquiring an additional 23,449 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,385,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,254,000 after acquiring an additional 56,578 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Citigroup by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,720,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,143,000 after acquiring an additional 996,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in Citigroup by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,013,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,281,000 after acquiring an additional 251,927 shares during the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Citigroup from $77.50 to $84.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.61.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $78.42 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.15. The company has a market capitalization of $171.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Citigroup Inc has a 52 week low of $60.05 and a 52 week high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 26.91%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

