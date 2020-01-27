Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 77.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 84,991 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Lincoln National by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 363,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,454,000 after buying an additional 38,085 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 123,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

LNC opened at $56.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.96. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $50.81 and a 12 month high of $67.52.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($2.66). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.87%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LNC. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lincoln National from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. TheStreet cut Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Lincoln National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.75.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

