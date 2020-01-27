Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,238 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up about 1.3% of Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 363.0% in the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after buying an additional 5,206 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 6,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Bay Rivers Group purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $760,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $432.50 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $281.00 and a 12-month high of $433.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $402.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $384.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.78%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $387.91.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

