Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,175 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 5,043 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $4,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of BP by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 10,158 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of BP by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 933 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of BP by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 30,365 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in shares of BP by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 35,193 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of BP by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 19,778 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BP opened at $38.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $129.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.16. BP plc has a 52-week low of $35.73 and a 52-week high of $45.38.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $69.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.86 billion. BP had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 10.67%. As a group, analysts forecast that BP plc will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.05.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

