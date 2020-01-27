Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Sells 14,900 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,900 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF comprises about 3.1% of Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.27% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $19,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJK. Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 126.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 24,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 13,443 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, First Command Bank raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $240.89 on Monday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $204.98 and a 1 year high of $244.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $238.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.85.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

