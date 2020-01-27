Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Sells 16,573 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,573 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the second quarter worth $28,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in General Mills in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in General Mills in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the third quarter valued at $45,000. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GIS. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.61.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $53.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.26. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $42.80 and a one year high of $56.40.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

