Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Sells 24,402 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 852,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,402 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. owned 1.02% of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF worth $18,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 25,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 170,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 174,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCK opened at $21.27 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.30. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.07 and a 12 month high of $21.41.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st.

