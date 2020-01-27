Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Sells 25,766 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,766 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises about 1.6% of Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $10,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 22,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS opened at $156.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.16. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $137.67 and a 52 week high of $162.87.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

