Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Sells 3,993 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,690 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,993 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 268.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $120.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.28. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.60 and a 1-year high of $123.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 146.62% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.80%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.88.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

