Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Sells 6,173 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,744 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 6,173 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,804,736 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,074,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,490 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Union Pacific by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,311,761 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $560,158,000 after acquiring an additional 338,049 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 17,670.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,456,353 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,530 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 15,152.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792,513 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $290,351,000 after buying an additional 1,780,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,660,084 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $268,900,000 after buying an additional 289,331 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.85.

NYSE UNP opened at $185.68 on Monday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $149.09 and a 1-year high of $188.96. The company has a market capitalization of $128.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

