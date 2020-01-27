Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Sells 7,683 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,683 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $111.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.15. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $110.42 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVX. ValuEngine raised Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America cut Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.87.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $1,798,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,300 shares of company stock worth $10,904,079 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

