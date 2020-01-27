Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) Short Interest Update

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,700 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the December 31st total of 68,500 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ NTIC traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.51. The stock had a trading volume of 5,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,862. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.32. The company has a market cap of $132.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 0.97. Northern Technologies International has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $16.08.

Get Northern Technologies International alerts:

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The business had revenue of $14.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million. Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 8.75%. Research analysts predict that Northern Technologies International will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.27%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NTIC shares. ValuEngine lowered Northern Technologies International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northern Technologies International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantum Capital Management raised its stake in Northern Technologies International by 100.0% during the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 171,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 85,702 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL raised its stake in Northern Technologies International by 100.0% during the third quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 81,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 40,772 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Northern Technologies International by 100.0% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 61,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 30,546 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in Northern Technologies International by 100.5% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 39,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 19,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Northern Technologies International during the second quarter worth $747,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services to automotive, electronics, electrical, mechanical, military, retail consumer, and oil and gas markets. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Technologies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Technologies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.