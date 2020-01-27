Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Short Interest Down 22.7% in January

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,400 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the December 31st total of 88,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe during the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $379,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe during the first quarter worth approximately $408,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe during the third quarter worth approximately $412,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 10.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Pipe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWPX traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.79. 53,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,294. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.91 million, a PE ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.12. Northwest Pipe has a 12-month low of $18.04 and a 12-month high of $35.72.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $75.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.00 million. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 7.46%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northwest Pipe will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Company manufactures engineered welded steel pipe water systems in North America. It produces large-diameter, high-pressure, and engineered welded steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure; and pipes for piling and hydroelectric projects, water and wastewater treatment plants, and other applications, as well as for industrial plant piping systems and structural applications.

