NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.17.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NWE. Guggenheim began coverage on NorthWestern in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on NorthWestern from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $151,962.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in NorthWestern by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NorthWestern stock opened at $75.78 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.17. NorthWestern has a 12-month low of $61.26 and a 12-month high of $76.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.13). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $274.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NorthWestern will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.85%.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

