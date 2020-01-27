nOS (NOS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $40,593.00

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 27th. Over the last seven days, nOS has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. nOS has a market cap of $719,625.00 and approximately $40,593.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One nOS token can currently be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, Bilaxy and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $302.81 or 0.03330505 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010992 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00195958 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000662 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00028764 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00123426 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

nOS Token Profile

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for nOS is nos.io. The official message board for nOS is medium.com/nos-io. nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform.

Buying and Selling nOS

nOS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy nOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

