Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, a decline of 48.1% from the December 31st total of 59,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 68,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NVMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nova Measuring Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine lowered Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 48.5% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 933.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 17.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 10.8% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 54,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 704,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,016,000 after acquiring an additional 5,758 shares in the last quarter. 59.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NVMI traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.09. 61,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,782. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.76. Nova Measuring Instruments has a one year low of $23.60 and a one year high of $41.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 1.07.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $52.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Nova Measuring Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

