Novacoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1,014.00 (NVC)

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. Over the last week, Novacoin has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One Novacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00003808 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Livecoin. Novacoin has a market capitalization of $778,504.00 and $1,014.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00051962 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00072503 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,743.08 or 0.99901918 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded up 2,974.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000420 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00039691 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Novacoin Profile

Novacoin (CRYPTO:NVC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. Novacoin’s official website is novacoin.org. Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Novacoin Coin Trading

Novacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Novacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Novacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

