NPCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $9.78 Million (NPC)

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 27th. One NPCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001483 BTC on exchanges including Escodex and BTC-Alpha. NPCoin has a market capitalization of $9.78 million and $1,368.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NPCoin has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NPCoin alerts:

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000047 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00057484 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000045 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000084 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NPCoin Profile

NPCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. NPCoin’s official website is npcoin.info. NPCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NPCoin Coin Trading

NPCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NPCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NPCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NPCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.