NULS Price Up 3.4% Over Last 7 Days (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. NULS has a market cap of $20.03 million and $2.22 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NULS has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. One NULS token can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00002998 BTC on popular exchanges including ChaoEX, QBTC, Binance and DragonEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.81 or 0.03339697 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011043 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00195556 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00028817 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00123282 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

NULS Profile

NULS’s launch date was September 1st, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 105,838,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,770,500 tokens. NULS’s official message board is steemit.com/@nuls. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NULS is nuls.io. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NULS

NULS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, DragonEX, Kucoin, CoinBene, ChaoEX, QBTC, Binance and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

