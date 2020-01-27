Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,450,000 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the December 31st total of 3,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth $1,499,000. Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 51,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth $1,088,000. 63.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nutrien alerts:

NTR stock traded down $1.47 on Monday, reaching $42.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,130,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,142. Nutrien has a 1 year low of $42.80 and a 1 year high of $56.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.48 and its 200 day moving average is $49.27. The company has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.90.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.12). Nutrien had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.91%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James set a $65.00 target price on Nutrien and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stephens cut Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.74.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.