NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 3rd. Analysts expect NXP Semiconductors to post earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.57. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. On average, analysts expect NXP Semiconductors to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NXPI opened at $135.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $82.61 and a 12-month high of $137.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a PE ratio of 97.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.25%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 21,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,494.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 1,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $193,402.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,416 shares of company stock worth $4,245,127 over the last three months.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NXPI. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cowen increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.89.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

