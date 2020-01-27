Nxt (NXT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.67 Million

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 27th. Nxt has a total market capitalization of $11.67 million and $1.88 million worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nxt has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nxt coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000128 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, CoinEgg, Livecoin and LiteBit.eu.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nxt alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00022340 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00008480 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009542 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00018267 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005289 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000140 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000135 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005880 BTC.

About Nxt

Nxt (NXT) is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nxt is nxtforum.org. The official website for Nxt is nxt.org.

Nxt Coin Trading

Nxt can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, LiteBit.eu, C-CEX, Indodax, HitBTC, Poloniex, Upbit, OKEx, Stocks.Exchange, CoinEgg, SouthXchange and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nxt should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nxt using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nxt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.