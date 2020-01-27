Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA Buys 1,366 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,786,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $612,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $180.53 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.04. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $137.32 and a one year high of $185.80.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.