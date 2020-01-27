Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA Decreases Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA lessened its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 162,115 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,935 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up 3.2% of Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,977 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 20,885 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 27,336 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.78.

In related news, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $480,945.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,716,237.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $564,471.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $47.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.84. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.40 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The company has a market cap of $207.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

