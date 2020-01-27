Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA Has $10.09 Million Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA reduced its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,722 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 908 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 4.2% of Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 18,464.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,185,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,157,354 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,483,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773,330 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Visa by 14.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,306,099 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,084,712,000 after acquiring an additional 783,989 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 243.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 997,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $171,558,000 after acquiring an additional 706,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $119,100,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V stock opened at $202.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.30 and a 52 week high of $210.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $191.28 and its 200 day moving average is $181.65. The firm has a market cap of $403.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $567,637.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,567,104.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,325,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,493,805.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,480 shares of company stock worth $10,606,182. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of Visa from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Visa from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.68.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

