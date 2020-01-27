Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA Has $10.55 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 4.4% of Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,256 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $79,367,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,982,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,650.00 target price (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Alphabet from $1,525.00 to $1,460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,470.49.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,429.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,011.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,387.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,264.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,027.03 and a 1 year high of $1,500.58.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). The company had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $13.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Article: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.