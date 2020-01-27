Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA Has $5.71 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 2.4% of Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lucia Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 15,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 14,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 15,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 71.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.53.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $141.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $199.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.00 and a 52 week high of $144.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.49%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

