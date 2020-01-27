Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA Has $7.18 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA cut its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for about 3.0% of Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $7,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in BlackRock by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,144 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,132,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its holdings in BlackRock by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 target price (up previously from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $534.80.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $526.25 on Monday. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $401.82 and a fifty-two week high of $547.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $509.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $467.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 30.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.21, for a total transaction of $1,218,137.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.96, for a total value of $1,961,385.20. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.