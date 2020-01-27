Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA Lowers Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA trimmed its stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,301 shares during the period. American Electric Power comprises 2.4% of Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $5,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 442.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on AEP shares. SunTrust Banks set a $102.00 price objective on shares of American Electric Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.67.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $102.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 12-month low of $76.30 and a 12-month high of $102.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.21.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 70.89%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.